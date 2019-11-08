Skip to Main Content
CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards
British Columbia

Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

Journalists honoured for work in radio, podcasts and web

CBC's Theresa Duvall, Geoff Walter, Stephen Quinn, Vivian Luk and Jason Proctor (l-r) have won a Jack Webster award for their work on the podcast Sanctioned. (Jack Webster Foundation)

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Vancouver on Thursday night. CBC's awards include:

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Excellence in Legal Journalism

  • Jason Proctor, Vivian Luk, Stephen Quinn, Geoff Walter and Theresa Duvall for the podcast Sanctioned.

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting for Radio

