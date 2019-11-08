CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Vancouver on Thursday night. CBC's awards include:

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Tamara Baluja, Dillon Hodgin and Peter Scobie for Walking a mile in their combat shoes.

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Jason Proctor, Vivian Luk, Stephen Quinn, Geoff Walter and Theresa Duvall for the podcast Sanctioned.

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting for Radio