Man charged after 2019 hit-and-run that injured 2 police officers in B.C.

The Burnaby RCMP say a driver who allegedly injured two police officers in a hit-and-run incident three years ago has been charged.

The collision happened on March 4, 2019 just before noon near the 5000-block of North Fraser Way in south Burnaby.

Two officers, members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were struck by a driver in a white late-model Toyota Camry. The vehicle had been reported stolen and police located it a short distance away.

After a lengthy investigation, police said 32-year-old Jason Kirupakaran was charged in May 2022 with two counts of criminal negligence causing harm, two counts of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, and one count of public mischief.

"This hit-and-run has had a significant impact on the two officers who were seriously injured while on the job," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in written release on Tuesday.

"The investigation has spanned more than three years, with our Criminal Collision Investigation Team working tirelessly to conduct a thorough investigation that has now resulted in charges."