Murder charge dropped after accused pleads guilty to conspiracy in fatal Langley shooting
David Brian Tull had been charged with 1st-degree murder in relation to the death of Tyler Pastuck
The accused in the shooting death of a man outside a Langley, B.C., restaurant in 2017 will no longer face a first-degree murder charge, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.
David Brian Tull entered the guilty plea before a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Sept. 4, the provincial prosecution service said in an email Thursday.
Tull, 37, was originally charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Tyler Pastuck, 31.
Pastuck was killed outside the Browns Socialhouse restaurant near Willowbrook Mall on June 9, 2017.
At the time, another charge of conspiracy to commit murder had been laid in relation to the non-fatal shooting of a second man that same night.
A B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson said any outstanding charges are expected to be dropped at the end of the sentencing hearing, scheduled to take place Nov. 23-25.
