20-storey affordable housing tower is first project submitted under Victoria's new rapid permit policy

B.C. Housing has submitted a plan for a 205-unit affordable and supportive housing tower in downtown Victoria, the first development expected to get permits quickly under the city's new rapid affordable housing process.

The 20-storey tower is slated for the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, where many members of the city's unhoused population gather. Several social services are based on the block, including a shelter, a drop-in centre and a supervised consumption site.

John Brendan McEown, associate vice-president of development strategies at B.C. Housing, says the project could benefit the very people who live on the street there.

The proposed building will have 47 supportive housing units, each a studio apartment with en-suite bathroom and kitchenette. Two meals a day would be provided to residents, and trained staff would be on-site to provide outreach, life skills training and other supports.

The other 158 units would be separate affordable rental housing, ranging from studio to three-bedroom units. The main floor of the building would contain a childcare space, accessed from the back of the building on Mason Street, and a community space operated by the city.

McEown says the diversity of housing and the community space could improve that stretch of Pandora Avenue.

"We feel [it's] going to be a really great addition to that area," he said.

Rapid approval process

The building is a joint project between B.C. Housing, the Capital Region Housing Corporation and the City of Victoria, which owns the land.

Under the city's new Rapid Deployment of Affordable Housing policy — created earlier this year by the previous council — affordable housing projects proposed by non-profits, governments or co-ops do not need to go to public hearing or get council approval.

As long as the plans meet design guidelines and the official community plan, city staff can sign off on the project and issue development permits. The city says this could shorten the development process by up to 11 months.

McEown says B.C. Housing is holding public information sessions but plans to move forward with the project because there is such a demand for affordable housing.

"We're open and we want to listen ... and try to incorporate [feedback] where possible, but ultimately our goal is to deliver the housing as quickly as possible," he said.

That said, construction isn't expected to start until 2024 because the project's design still needs to be completed and it's unclear how long it will take for the city to sign off on the development. Move-in is slated for 2028.

Online public information sessions will be held Dec. 7 and 8, and can be accessed through the project information site.