20 SeaBus sailings cancelled as job action continues

Twenty SeaBus sailings will be cancelled between 4:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Saturday because of continued job action by transit workers.

That means the sailings, which usually run every 15 minutes, will run every 30 minutes during that time.

Regular 30-minute service will resume until the final sailing.

Sailings were cancelled Friday afternoon as maintenance staff refused to work overtime as part of job action by transit operators across Metro Vancouver.

On Friday Transit operators, like bus drivers, also refused to wear their Coast Mountain Bus Company uniforms in order to draw attention to their cause.

Coast Mountain Bus Company operates bus and SeaBus service on behalf of TransLink, the region's transit authority.

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers said contract talks broke down around noon Thursday, setting the stage for the first phase of job action.

The union served strike notice this week after voting 99 per cent in favour of job action. Wages, benefits, and working conditions are key issues in the ongoing contract dispute.