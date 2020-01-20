20 more animals seized from Langley animal rescuer known to BC SPCA

A Langley farm operating as an animal rescue is again the focus of a B.C. SPCA investigation following the seizure of nearly two dozen animals found caged and in distress over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the SPCA entered the property and seized 20 animals, including nine dogs, three cats, two rabbits and one pig, which are all now in care and receiving veterinary treatment, it said Monday in a statement.

"All of the animals removed met the definition of distress under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

"There were concerns in the complaint about dogs being crated for long periods of time, and with one exception, the dogs were crated without access to water when our officers arrived."

Sandra Simans successfully sued the B.C. SPCA for defamation after her animals were seized in 2012. (Jared Thomas/CBC)

The SPCA has confirmed the animals were in the care of Sandra Simans, who has operated a shelter for several years in different locations in the Lower Mainland.

Over the years, the SPCA has seized dozens of animals in her care. But in 2014, Simans successfully sued the organization which was made to pay $2,500 in damages for suggesting she had injured an emaciated Chihuahua.

The SPCA said it is currently assessing the animals' medical issues and all remain in veterinary care.