20 more animals seized from Langley animal rescuer known to BC SPCA
More than 100 animals in Sandra Simans' care dating back to 2012 have been seized
A Langley farm operating as an animal rescue is again the focus of a B.C. SPCA investigation following the seizure of nearly two dozen animals found caged and in distress over the weekend.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, the SPCA entered the property and seized 20 animals, including nine dogs, three cats, two rabbits and one pig, which are all now in care and receiving veterinary treatment, it said Monday in a statement.
"All of the animals removed met the definition of distress under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.
"There were concerns in the complaint about dogs being crated for long periods of time, and with one exception, the dogs were crated without access to water when our officers arrived."
The SPCA has confirmed the animals were in the care of Sandra Simans, who has operated a shelter for several years in different locations in the Lower Mainland.
Over the years, the SPCA has seized dozens of animals in her care. But in 2014, Simans successfully sued the organization which was made to pay $2,500 in damages for suggesting she had injured an emaciated Chihuahua.
The SPCA said it is currently assessing the animals' medical issues and all remain in veterinary care.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.