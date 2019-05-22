2-year-old injured after falling from balcony in Kelowna

RCMP in Kelowna are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from a third-floor apartment balcony on Saturday morning.

According to a written statement from police, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday emergency crews responded to reports that a toddler had fallen from the balcony of an apartment in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road, and was in need of immediate medical attention.

Police found that a neighbour, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the child screaming and went outside to investigate.

The child sustained "serious bodily injuries" because of the fall, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment, where medical professionals determined he should be airlifted to Vancouver for advanced care.

RCMP and the Ministry of Child and Family Development are now investigating.