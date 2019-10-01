2 women critically injured in bear attack near Dawson Creek, B.C.
Police say black bear appeared to be 'guarding the victims' and was shot dead by officers
Two women were critically injured by a black bear just after sunset Monday on a trail near Dawson Creek, B.C., local police say.
Rescue teams and RCMP were called to the Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association, about six kilometres from the city in northeast B.C., and searched the surrounding 23-kilometre network of forested trails for an hour after receiving reports of the attack.
With darkness coming on, two RCMP officers in an all-terrain vehicle found the victims in the bush with life-threatening injuries.
Staff Sgt. Damon Werrell, detachment commander of the Dawson Creek RCMP, said the officers shot and killed a large boar black bear nearby that appeared to be "guarding the victims."
South Peace Search and Rescue volunteers helped transport the women, aged 30 and 48, out of the bush to paramedics and the victims were then taken to hospital by helicopter.
RCMP said people in the backcountry should carry bear spray, travel in groups and avoid hiking during sunrise and sunset, when bears will be most active.
The Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association maintains trails for hiking, cross-country running, wildlife watching, mountain biking and horseback riding in the summer.
