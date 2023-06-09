2 women dead, man in critical condition and child found safe inside Kelowna home

RCMP say two women are dead and a man is in critical condition after an incident at a home in Kelowna, B.C., Thursday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call from the residence just before 9 p.m. Officers and ambulance crews arrived to find two women dead inside the home. They say a child was also found in the home, as well as a man who was unresponsive.

"There is a child involved. He is safe," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with Kelowna RCMP.

Della-Paolera says the man was transported to Kelowna General Hospital in critical condition.

Police are not saying whether the people involved in the incident are relatives or residents of the home, in the Upper Mission area of Kelowna.

RCMP is being assisted by Kelowna's Serious Crimes Unit, and in a news release, described the incident as "highly complex and sensitive."

Della-Paolera says he is "pretty confident" this incident was not gang-related.

"The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation into where, when, how and by what means the deaths occurred," said Ryan Watters with the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Police say it is an isolated event and there is no risk to public safety.