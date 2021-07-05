2 Vancouver police officers stabbed while responding to report of forcible confinement

Two police officers were stabbed Monday morning while on a call in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

According to police, at about 10 a.m. Monday, the officers responded to a 911 call reporting a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old child at a residence in the Strathcona neighbourhood, near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

When the officers entered the suite a struggle ensued and both officers were stabbed, according to a police statement. Police said the officers used a Taser on a 59-year-old man.

Both officers were taken to hospital and are in stable condition. The man was also taken to hospital for treatment, and is in police custody.

At a news conference Monday, police said another officer was also injured in the incident.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the child was found, uninjured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., a civilian-led police oversight agency, has been notified.

"We are so thankful that both of the members are in stable condition," Visintin said during a press conference.