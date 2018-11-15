2 Vancouver-area police officers accused of sex assault in Cuba acquitted

Two Vancouver-area police officers who have been held in Cuba since mid-March over an alleged sexual assault have been acquitted.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms, 29, and Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long, 31, have been barred from leaving Cuba since their arrest last spring while on vacation in Varadero.

The arrests came after a fellow tourist, a 17-year-old from Ontario, reported she had been sexually assaulted. Few details of the case have been released, but in April, Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay said Simms was accused of the sexual assault while Long was being held as a material witness.

Both men and their families maintained they were innocent.

A family member told CBC News the men were acquitted Thursday in court. The family is now trying to get Simms and Long home as soon as possible.

With files from Eric Rankin