2 ticketed in Delta for allegedly reselling masks at inflated prices
Officers say they responded to an online ad offering N95 respirators at $15 a piece
Police in Delta, B.C., say it was "troubling'' to catch two people this week allegedly reselling boxes of respirators and surgical masks at highly inflated prices.
The police department said in a news release that a constable found an online ad offering N95 respirators at $15 a piece, plus a $300 delivery fee.
The officer arranged a meeting to buy 60 masks for a total $1,200 on Thursday. On Friday, police arranged to meet a separate vendor selling 3,000 surgical masks for $2,200.
Both sellers were given $500 bylaw tickets and voluntarily gave up the medical supplies to police, with the second seller relinquishing an additional 2,300 masks.
Delta police say they'll work with Fraser Health to determine how the masks can best be put to use.
British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued an order under the Emergency Program Act banning the secondary resale of medical supplies and personal protective equipment on March 26.
"It's troubling to see people trying to flout the ministerial order during this pandemic,'' said Delta police spokesman Cris Leykauf.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.