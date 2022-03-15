2 suspects seen abandoning car connected to North Vancouver homicide

Two people were seen exiting a suspect vehicle not long after Milad Rahimi was gunned down in a North Vancouver grocery store parking lot on the afternoon of Friday, March 11.

Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the dark blue Mazda 3 with stolen licence plates was found burning the following evening in the 300-block of Tempe Crescent in North Vancouver.

Although the car was dumped on Friday, police say it's believed it was set on fire the following day at around 7 p.m.

The driver is described as wearing a white medical mask and black hoodie and carrying a grey backpack with a single strap. The passenger was wearing a three-quarter length black jacket with a distinct white symbol on the left shoulder, grey pants and black shoes.

Rahimi, 34, was shot multiple times outside the Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, about five kilometres from where the car was found.

Investigators said he was targeted, was known to police and had gang affiliations.

The dark blue Mazda 3, seen here, was discovered on fire in the 300-block of Tempe Crescent the day after Milad Rahimi was murdered. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Police said after the homicide, the suspect car fled north on Seymour Boulevard and then turned westbound onto Mount Seymour Parkway.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the two suspects.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from either of the locations is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.