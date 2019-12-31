2 snowboarders dead after avalanche near remote northern B.C. park

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of two men who were reportedly killed in an avalanche near Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in northwestern British Columbia.

Both men were from Haines, Alaska, and in their early 20s. They were reportedly snowboarding in a group of three when the avalanche hit sometime Monday afternoon.

Andy Watson, spokesman for the B.C. Coroners Service, said his organization is working to determine how, where, and when the men died.

Avalanche danger ratings are high in many parts of B.C., however Avalanche Canada does not post a rating for the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park area because it is outside its forecast region.

An Avalanche Canada spokesperson said the park's remote location makes it difficult to collect meaningful avalanche related data.

The Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park is a designated UNESCO world heritage site located in the far northwestern corner of the province, between Yukon and Alaska.