2 Richmond streets to be named after fallen RCMP officer

Richmond RCMP say two streets will be renamed by the city to honour Const. Jimmy Ng, who was killed 18 years ago when his cruiser was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light.

The City of Richmond said the two streets will be called Const. Jimmy Ng Road and Const. Jimmy Ng Gate and will be part of the redevelopment of Richmond Centre mall, which means it could take up to three years for them to be in place.

Ng, who was 31, died on Sept. 15, 2002 when a driver in a Honda Civic who has been street racing ran a red light and slammed into the side of his cruiser at the intersection of No. 3 Road and Williams shortly before 3 a.m.

Both vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a nearby gas station from the force of the collision.

The driver, Stuart Chan — who was 19 at the time of the collision — fled the scene but was later arrested and eventually convicted.

He was sentenced to two years less a day in jail after he pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

RCMP said in a news release that Ng was a cornerstone of the general duty team and a role model and friend to all.

Ng was killed on the night of Sept. 15, 2002 after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle that ran a red light. (Veterans Affairs Canada)

Superintendent Will Ng, officer-in-charge of the Richmond RCMP detachment, thanked the city for honouring Ng, who grew up in the area.

"Jimmy grew up in Richmond and was extremely proud to serve as an RCMP officer in his hometown. Jimmy always placed others before himself," Supt. Ng said in a statement. "This initiative will ensure that Jimmy's legacy of service is honoured and remembered."

Ng was sworn in as an officer in 1996 and was first posted to Duncan, B.C., and then Richmond.