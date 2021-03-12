2 RCMP officers in Metro Vancouver charged with assault

Mounties in British Columbia say the provincial prosecution service has approved charges of assault against two Metro Vancouver police officers.

The allegations stem from a stolen vehicle investigation in October 2019.

Police say in a news release that officers from the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team located a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The release says the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested in Richmond with the help of another RCMP officer, but the man was allegedly assaulted during the arrest.

Const. John Tsonos of the Surrey detachment and Const. Mathew McGuire of Richmond RCMP will appear in court in April on one count each of assault.

RCMP say Tsonos is suspended with pay, while McGuire has been placed on administrative duties.