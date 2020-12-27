2 people rushed to hospital after T-bone collision in Langley

Two people have been rushed to hospital after being injured in a T-bone collision on 16th Ave. in Langley on Boxing Day.

Langley RCMP say they were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. PT after a car struck another vehicle near the intersection of 256th Street.

One of the injured people was stuck in their vehicle and, after being extricated, was airlifted to a regional hospital in critical condition, according to a B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson.

Langley RCMP say one car struck another vehicle near 16th Ave. and 256 St. on the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau)

Police could not yet confirm who was at fault for the incident or in what direction the vehicles were travelling.

"The investigation is ongoing. We've brought in specialists to review the scene and we'll be on scene for probably the next few hours," said RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales.

He says 16th Avenue will be closed in both directions between 248th and 256th streets for several hours.