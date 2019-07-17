Skip to Main Content
2 people in hospital following Hazmat situation in Surrey
Two people are in hospital in stable condition following a hazmat situation in Surrey.

Both people are in stable condition

CBC News
Seven ground ambulances were dispatched. (CBC)

According to B.C. Health Emergency Services (BCHES), seven ground ambulances were dispatched after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BCHES would not confirm the location of the incident, but Ha Do, who works at AI Industries on 104 Avenue in Surrey, said he saw a nearby business being evacuated.

 

