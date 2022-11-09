Homicide investigators called in after 2 people found dead in Chilliwack home

Homicide investigators are probing two deaths in a Chilliwack home they say appear suspicious.

Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement Tuesday evening that its officers were called to a home near the corner of South Sumas Road and Unsworth Road in the rural Atchelitz neighbourhood, just before 2 p.m.

Two people were found dead in the home. Mounties say the deaths appear suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called and has taken over the case.

"At this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time," police said in the statement.

"Investigators are working to determine a motive and whether these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict."

The statement did not include information on the suspected cause of death of the two people, their ages or genders.

It said officers are gathering evidence.