2 people dead after early morning collision in Kamloops

RCMP are investigating after two people died in an early morning collision in Kamloops.

According to a written statement from Kamloops RCMP, they were called to a scene at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at 1st Avenue and Battle Street.

The collision occurred between a car with four occupants and a pick-up truck.

When police arrived, two of the occupants of the car had already died. The other two were taken to a local medical facility, one in life-threatening conditions and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck had left the area before the police arrived.

The intersection will be closed between Seymour Street and Nicola Street as police continue their investigation. Battle Street is closed from 2nd Avenue to Lee Road.

Police said in the statement that the investigation could take most of the day, due to the severity of the collision.

Kamloops RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

Police asked that if you were the driver of the pickup or have any information about the driver, call 250-828-3000.