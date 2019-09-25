2 people charged in early morning Downtown Eastside shooting

Vancouver police have arrested two people in relation to a shooting early on the morning of Sept. 23.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Union Hotel at Abbott and Hastings streets Monday around 6:30 a.m. PT.

Police say a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have arrested 26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal, both Vancouver residents.

Brown has been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to an order. Meanwhile, Cardinal has been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm.

Police say Brown and Cardinal are still in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

An officer with the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team carries a battering ram as he walks down Hastings Street near Abbott Street on Monday morning. Officers are investigating three shootings in the area over a 15-hour period. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

3 shooting within 15 hours

It was a busy 15-hour period for Vancouver police as they responded to three separate shootings on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, which sent four people to the hospital, with one of the incidents believed to be linked to gang activity.

The incidents took place between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning and police say all the shots were fired within a kilometre of each other.

Officers were called to the first incident around 4 p.m. PT in the area of Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue, about two blocks from Oppenheimer Park. A 50-year-old Surrey man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The second incident happened several blocks west, near Abbott and Pender streets, about two hours later. Police initially released very few details, other than to say it is not believed to be related to the earlier shooting.

On Monday, police confirmed a 28-year-old man from Langley and a 25-year-old man from Surrey were injured as a result of that shooting. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

