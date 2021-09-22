Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

2 people arrested for allegedly feeding coyotes in Stanley Park

Two people have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized in connection with the alleged feeding of coyotes in Stanley Park on Tuesday, said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Meera Bains · CBC News ·
Stanley Park reopened to the public yesterday after a two-week closure to cull aggressive coyotes. (Shutterstock / Harry Collins Photography)

Yesterday, the park fully reopened to the public after a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes. The park was closed from Sept. 3 between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to allow for overnight trapping. 

Four coyotes were killed as part of that cull.

The service said feeding dangerous wildlife violates the Wildlife Act, and warned that feeding wildlife lowers an animal's natural fear of humans and often results in injury.

They cited multiple coyote attacks that have occurred between December 2020 and early September this year.

So far, 45 people have reported being nipped or bitten by coyotes in the park. 

