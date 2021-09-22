2 people arrested for allegedly feeding coyotes in Stanley Park

Two people have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized in connection with the alleged feeding of coyotes in Stanley Park on Tuesday, said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Yesterday, the park fully reopened to the public after a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes. The park was closed from Sept. 3 between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to allow for overnight trapping.

Four coyotes were killed as part of that cull.

The service said feeding dangerous wildlife violates the Wildlife Act, and warned that feeding wildlife lowers an animal's natural fear of humans and often results in injury.

COs arrest 2 people & seize vehicle in connection with the alleged feeding of coyotes in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyPark</a> yesterday. <br>"It may seem or feel like you’re doing the right thing by feeding wildlife but this behaviour has a dramatic cause and effect relationship." <a href="https://t.co/PUufGEkwch">https://t.co/PUufGEkwch</a> —@_BCCOS

They cited multiple coyote attacks that have occurred between December 2020 and early September this year.

So far, 45 people have reported being nipped or bitten by coyotes in the park.