Fraser Health declares 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks and 1 outbreak over

The Fraser Health Authority has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks in its region after staff at two long-term care homes test positive for the virus.

It has also declared an end to an earlier outbreak in Surrey.

The health authority said it has deployed its rapid response team to PICS Assisted Living Facility in Surrey, B.C., after one staff member became ill.

In addition, it said another staff member at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission, B.C., also tested positive for COVID-19.

In both cases, health officials said they are reaching out to families of loved ones living in the homes.

Both care workers are self-isolating at home and each facility is working to identify whether other residents or staff have been exposed to the virus, said Fraser Health.

It also said enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site including restricting visitors and screening staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms twice a day.

In the same statement, Fraser Health said there are no longer any COVID-19 cases within Surrey's Evergreen Hamlets long-term care facility, and that outbreak has been declared over.

