2 motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Metro Vancouver Wednesday evening

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to RCMP.

A 54-year-old man died after a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Como Lake Avenue and Poirier Street in Coquitlam, B.C., at around 5 p.m. PT.

Coquitlam RCMP and the Lower Mainland District's Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services (ICARS) are investigating.

The second rider died in a crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. PT near the corner of Griffiths Drive and 14th Avenue in Burnaby, B.C.

According to RCMP, the motorcycle was headed northbound on Griffiths Drive and the rider lost control for unknown reasons.

Burnaby RCMP and ICARS are investigating.

