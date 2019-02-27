Vancouver Coastal Health confirms 2 new cases of measles

Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed two new cases of measles, bringing the total number of cases to 15.

According to a tweet from VCH, both cases are related to the outbreak at two French schools in Vancouver.

The two people newly infected had been receiving care, because they were known to have been in contact with people who contracted measles.

"We have always acknowledged that more cases may occur in people previously exposed, since the incubation period (the time from when someone has been exposed to when they may see symptoms of infection) is 21 days," VCH wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Measles spread in B.C. after a Vancouver family travelled to Vietnam. The family's three children had not been vaccinated against it.

What you need to know

Measles is an infectious disease that spreads through the air. It is highly contagious and close contact is not needed for transmission.

Two doses of measles vaccine are 99 per cent effective at preventing measles, and most people in B.C. are immune to the disease.

The majority of cases now occur in those born after 1970 and who have had no doses or only one dose of measles vaccine.

People who are unsure of their immunization status are encouraged to get a booster.

