2 more Catholic churches burned down in B.C.'s Interior

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Two more Catholic churches on reserves in British Columbia's southern Interior burned down Saturday morning.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow says he received a call at around 4 a.m. PT that the Chopaka church was on fire. By time he arrived about 30 minutes later it had burned to the ground.

"I'm angry," Crow said. "I don't see any positive coming from this and it's going to be tough."

Crow said he later received a call from the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, near Hedley, that a church on that reserve had burned down as well.

The Upper Similkameen Indian Band confirmed that St. Ann's Church was destroyed overnight. A representative for the band said officials are currently working with RCMP at the site of the fire.

'It's not just coincidence'

Crow said the fire in his community is still under investigation, but he said the fact that it came on the heels of overnight fires that destroyed two other churches in the Okanagan earlier this week is suspicious.

"There's got to be something more to it," he said. "It's not just coincidence."

People in the community are very upset about the fire, Crow said.

Many of them are members of the Catholic Church, he said, and are still grappling with the news from last month that a preliminary scan uncovered the remains of as many as 215 children buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., about 200 kilometres north of Hedley.

Earlier this week, the Cowessess First Nation said a preliminary scan discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

'Mixed emotions'

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, the president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, previously told CBC News there are "mixed emotions" about the Catholic Church among Penticton Indian Band members.

Phillip said some members of the community have "an intense hatred for the Catholic Church in regard to the residential school experience."

Crow said he is taking part in a caravan of leaders, Indian Residential School survivors, families and elders that will journey from Penticton to Kamloops Saturday.

Hundreds of people have planned to take part in the caravan, he said, showing the unity of the people throughout the region.

"I feel good today for doing this, but I'm upset with the church being burned down last night," he said.

The convoy was organized by the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.