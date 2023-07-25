2 missing in separate boating incidents in the Okanagan

Two people are missing after separate boating incidents in the Okanagan late Monday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they were called to Kalamalka Lake around 11 p.m. on July 24 for a report of a missing kayaker.

The man was with a group on the lake when a storm blew in, bringing rough conditions, police said in a statement.

While the group was able to land on the west shore of the lake, the man left to try to paddle back to Kalamalka beach on the northeast side.

He was not seen again, although his kayak has since been recovered.

About 15 minutes after that first call, RCMP received a report that a boat had capsized on Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park.

The commercial fishing vessel had been towing a smaller boat when the storm brought on high waves and strong winds, causing it to overturn.

The man operating the fishing boat didn't surface.

Search and rescue crews have been searching both lakes for the missing boaters.

"These are both terribly unfortunate events, and our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time as we continue our search for their loved ones," Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said.

CBC News has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

Data from Environment Canada shows that winds reached 10 km/h in the Vernon area around 11 p.m. on July 24, with gusts reaching 31 km/h.

There have been multiple drowning or near-drowning incidents around B.C. in the past month.

A 22-year-old remains missing after going into the water at Cultus Lake; a 14-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition after a near drowning at Sasamat Lake; and a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was pulled out of the Vedder River in Chilliwack.

The Lifesaving Society of B.C. says so far, in 2023, 19 people have drowned in B.C. and Yukon.

Program manager Kimiko Hirakida told CBC News that anyone going out on a boat or marine vessel should ensure they have a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) on.

It's also a good idea to keep other emergency equipment with you, like whistles, air horns, buckets, and rope.

Hirakida said you should also be prepared for sudden weather changes and strong winds, especially in the Okanagan region.

"The best advice that I could give [if conditions suddenly change] is to stay calm and make sure everybody on board is wearing their life jacket and personal flotation device. Because if the boat were to capsize in the event of wind, then you are still going to be together in the water wearing your personal flotation devices," Hirakida said.

"Signal, use everything that you can to try to get somebody's attention. We also want to make sure that we are not on water after dark because it limits people's ability to see us and our visibility for search parties to rescue if something suddenly comes up."