2 men shot at 2 Kamloops hotels

Two men were shot at two separate hotels in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday morning, and Mounties have yet to identify any suspects.

The first victim was discovered at around 6:50 a.m. PT at the Super 8 motel in Valleyview, according to an RCMP press release. He was lying on the ground, wounded, and was taken to hospital.

Two hours later, police found a second injured man at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Rogers Place, about a 10-kilometre drive from the first shooting scene.

"The situation is very dynamic at this time. It is unknown if these two incidents are related," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a press release.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, and police have not identified any suspects.

"We don't know what the motivation was for the shooting or how it came about. So at this point, I can't say what the risk is to the public," Shelkie told CBC.

Investigators have closed some roads surrounding the crime scenes while they investigate.