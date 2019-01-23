2 men killed in separate shootings at Kamloops hotels

Two men were shot and killed at two separate hotels in Kamloops Wednesday morning, and Mounties have yet to make any arrests.

The first victim was discovered at around 6:50 a.m. PT at the Super 8 motel in Valleyview, according to an RCMP news release. He was lying on the ground, wounded and was taken to hospital.

Two hours later, police found a second injured man outside the Comfort Inn and Suites on Rogers Place, about a 10-kilometre drive from the first shooting scene.

Shortly after noon, RCMP reported both men had died.

"The situation is very dynamic at this time. It is unknown if these two incidents are related," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a press release Wednesday morning.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, and police have not identified any suspects.

"We don't know what the motivation was for the shooting or how it came about. So at this point, I can't say what the risk is to the public," Shelkie told CBC.

She added that members of the public should be alert to any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods and report it to the police.

Investigators have closed some roads surrounding the crime scenes while they investigate.