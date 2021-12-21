2 men seriously injured in shooting outside West Kelowna hotel

Two men were shot and seriously injured on Monday evening in the parking lot of a hotel in West Kelowna, B.C., according to RCMP.

Police say calls to 911 came in at 5:29 p.m. about a shooting in the 4000 block of Pritchard Avenue. The two victims were found at the scene and taken to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

An RCMP press release says the shooting is not believed to be random, but the investigation is still in the early stages.