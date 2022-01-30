2 men in stable condition after shooting RCMP believe linked to drug trade

The RCMP say two men who were seriously injured in a shooting that's believed to be linked to gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are now in stable condition.

They say one of the men had an outstanding warrant and is in custody.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6:45 p.m. PT Friday in Surrey's Newton area, and police say the suspects are thought to have fled in a vehicle.

Police believe a burned vehicle found in nearby Delta is connected to the shooting.

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages, but the shooting is thought to be connected to the drug trade and gang conflict in the region.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dash cam footage from the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.