2 men dead following overnight shooting in East Vancouver

Vancouver police say two men were killed early Tuesday inside an East Vancouver home.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports that two men had been shot inside a home near Commercial Drive and East 11th Avenue, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said paramedics attended with the officers, but both men were already dead.

Officers were still at the scene of the shooting Tuesday morning as the investigation is in its early stages, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.