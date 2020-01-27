2 men charged with murder in Surrey shooting

First-degree murder charges have been laid against two men in the Remembrance Day shooting of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey, B.C.

Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested on Friday in connection with Baldwin's homicide, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"There was a great deal of coordinated effort by our investigators and many partners this past weekend that has resulted in charge approval," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release.

"IHIT is greatly appreciative of the support and assistance received from the many units that were involved in reaching this positive outcome."

Baldwin, 30, was shot dead on the afternoon of Nov. 11 at a house in the 10700 block of 124 Street.

His death came just weeks after his younger brother, 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, was shot and killed in Chilliwack .

Both brothers were known to police, but investigators have not revealed whether they believe the shootings were linked.

Bottomley and Hothi are scheduled to make an appearance in provincial court on Monday.