2 men arrested for allegedly stealing $45,000 worth of packages from Delta distribution facility

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing shipment packages from a distribution facility in Delta.

In November, a delivery service alerted Delta Police to suspicious activity and missing shipments at the distribution facility. An investigation by the DPD's Crime Reduction Unit revealed an alleged internal theft ring involving multiple delivery contractors.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a Surrey home where, on Dec. 8, officers discovered and seized around $45,000 worth of stolen goods, including electronics, appliances and children's goalie shin pads. Officers say the stolen items would then be resold on Facebook Marketplace.

"We know supply chains have experienced significant disruptions, in between the pandemic and then the floods. If people's orders can make it through those hurdles, then those packages should get to their homes," said DPD Chief Const. Neil Dubord in a statement.

"I'm very pleased and proud that our officers were able to secure enough evidence to shut down this theft ring, and recover the stolen deliveries."

The two men, who were arrested during the search, have since been released pending further investigation.

The investigation continues today as police process the seized property.

Delta Police say charges of theft and trafficking property obtained by crime are expected to be forwarded to Crown Counsel in the near future.