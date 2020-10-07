2 arrested after man carrying baby was shot outside Vancouver restaurant: police

Vancouver police say they have arrested two men in relation to a targeted shooting outside a restaurant in the Dunbar neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

Police said a 42-year-old Vancouver man carrying a baby was injured in the shooting, which happened near West 29th Avenue and Dunbar Street around 5:45 p.m.

The man, who was carrying the baby in a car seat, was also with a woman and a three-year-old at the time, police said.

Officers were called to the area after several 911 calls reported shots being fired, the Vancouver Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

'Frightening for the neighbourhood'

"This was a reckless act in a heavily populated area, very early in the evening," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

"It's frightening for the neighbourhood and the consequences could have been far worse."

Police said the suspects fled in a car but soon collided with another parked vehicle. The pair tried to run away again, this time on foot, but officers soon caught them nearby, the statement said.

Police are continuing to investigate at the scene Wednesday, said Visintin.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects remain in custody, she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who has dashcam footage from Tuesday between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the area of Dunbar Street and West 29th Avenue, is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.