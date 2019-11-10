2 major B.C. highway closures delay long weekend drivers

Two major highway closures in B.C. are causing delays for drivers on Highway 3 near Rock Creek in the Boundary Region and on Highway 99 north of Lillooet.

DriveBC said Highway 99 is closed in both directions due to movement in a section of the highway known as the Fountain Slide area, 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The highway is blocked off between Fountain Valley Road and Sallus Creek Road. Drivers are being directed to take alternate routes along Highway 12, Highway 1 and Highway 97.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions between Rock Creek and Midway because of a vehicle collision.

The incident occurred approximately five kilometres east of Rock Creek, closing the highway between Rexin Road and Beadman Road.

DriveBC said no detour is available and drivers should expect delays. Crews are assessing the scene.

More updates to come.