British Columbia

Grandfather of top hockey prospect Connor Bedard identified as 1 of 2 drivers killed in head-on B.C. crash

Two people died in a head-on collision that closed down a stretch of Highway 1 in B.C.'s southern Interior on Tuesday, with one of the fatalities later identified as the grandfather of hockey prospect Connor Bedard.

Both drivers were travelling alone at the time of the collision on Hwy 1 just east of Sicamous, B.C.

Regina Pats hockey club player Connor Bedard's grandfather was one of two victims in Tuesday's fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous, B.C., club officials confirmed in a tweet Wednesday. (CBC)

RCMP said officers were called at around 1 p.m. PT to reports of a serious crash involving two vehicles about seven kilometres east of Sicamous, B.C.

Investigators say a 73-year-old man travelling west crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound sedan driven by a 46-year-old woman from Salmon Arm, B.C.

The two drivers, who were both travelling alone, were found dead at the scene, the statement said.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats confirmed the 73-year-old victim was Garth Bedard, grandfather of Connor Bedard, a highly regarded 15-year-old prospect from North Vancouver, B.C.

 

The highway remained closed for several hours while police and the BC Coroners Service investigated the crash.

RCMP said weather is not believed to have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local RCMP Traffic Services at 250-344-2221.

Connor Bedard in action for the West Van Warriors before his move to Saskatchewan. He was selected first overall by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. (CSSHL)
