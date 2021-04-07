Two people died in a head-on collision that closed down a stretch of Highway 1 in B.C.'s southern Interior on Tuesday, with one of the fatalities later identified as the grandfather of hockey prospect Connor Bedard.

RCMP said officers were called at around 1 p.m. PT to reports of a serious crash involving two vehicles about seven kilometres east of Sicamous, B.C.

Investigators say a 73-year-old man travelling west crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound sedan driven by a 46-year-old woman from Salmon Arm, B.C.

The two drivers, who were both travelling alone, were found dead at the scene, the statement said.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats confirmed the 73-year-old victim was Garth Bedard, grandfather of Connor Bedard, a highly regarded 15-year-old prospect from North Vancouver, B.C.

Please see our statement regarding Connor Bedard’s grandfather Garth Bedard, who passed away Tuesday in a motor vehicle accident near Sicamous, B.C. <a href="https://t.co/zPeDKUUvAc">pic.twitter.com/zPeDKUUvAc</a> —@WHLPats

The highway remained closed for several hours while police and the BC Coroners Service investigated the crash.

RCMP said weather is not believed to have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local RCMP Traffic Services at 250-344-2221.