2 Kamloops men wanted on guns and explosives charges still at large

Two Kamloops men wanted in an ongoing investigation into drugs, explosives and guns remain at large after RCMP issued warrants for their arrests.

Cameron Ronald Cole, 35, and Charles Gerald Patrick, 62, are wanted on numerous charges relating to a suspected gang-involved house that drew police attention when it was targeted in a home invasion in January.

Inside the home police found evidence of criminal activity. After obtaining a search warrant they discovered two homemade bombs, guns, cash and drugs. The house had been rented to Cole under the alias "Jeff Parks."

One of the guns seized in January from the home connected to Cameron Cole. (Kamloops RCMP)

"Participants in the illegal drug and organized crime scene commonly target each other with this type of violence," said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay. "What is particularly disturbing is that this activity was occurring in an otherwise nice neighbourhood where it would be common to see children playing on the streets."

Earlier this week neighbours near 1485 Lorne Street East had to be evacuated when explosives were found in a commercial unit associated with the investigation.

The RCMP Explosive Device Unit has since determined the devices were not a threat.

Cole is facing eight different firearms and explosive charges. Police say besides the alias "Jeff Parks," he also uses the alias "Jake," and that he may be using other rented locations to store illegal and dangerous items.

Patrick is facing two weapons charges and a third count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.