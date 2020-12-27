2 in critical condition after crash on Brunette overpass in Coquitlam sends 4 to hospital

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Brunette off ramp of Highway 1 in Coquitlam, B.C. Sunday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says two of the four are in critical condition in hospital.

The accident, which happened just before 9 a.m. PT has closed traffic to both off ramps as well as the overhead pass in both directions, according to DriveBC.

A vehicle in the intersection could be seen flipped over with the roof partly shorn off. Emergency personnel attended to another badly damaged vehicle that was approximately 10 metres down a nearby embankment.

Emergency personnel from BCEHS, Coquitlam Fire, Burnaby Fire as well as RCMP units from Coquitlam and Port Mann freeway patrol responded to the call.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the crash.