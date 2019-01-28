2 ex-Mounties to enter guilty pleas related to Surrey Six murder investigation

Two ex-Mounties are expected to enter guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday in connection with the Surrey Six murder investigation.

The court appearances and expected pleas from Danny Michaud and David Attew were revealed Monday in a tweet from the B.C. Prosecution service.

The expected admissions follow former RCMP sergeant Derek Brassington's guilty plea earlier this month.

Brassington pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to two years less a day to be served in the community under a number of conditions. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Details of and evidence around his misconduct are protected by a publication ban.

<a href="https://twitter.com/BCProsecution?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCProsecution</a> announces that an appearance in the case of R. v. Brassington, Attew, Michaud et al. has been scheduled in the BC Supreme Court for January 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that Mr. Attew and Mr. Michaud will enter guilty pleas at this appearance. <a href="https://t.co/Lsf43XHGMp">pic.twitter.com/Lsf43XHGMp</a> —@BCProsecution

6 men charged, 5 convicted

The Surrey Six killings left six men dead on the 15th floor of the Balmoral Tower on Oct. 19, 2007. Six men were charged in connection with the shootings.

Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were convicted of six counts of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in 2014. They were sentenced to life and have since filed appeals, which are ongoing.

A person whose identity is protected by a publication ban pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in 2009. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Michael Le — who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in 2013 — has now served out his prison sentence.

Sophon Sek — who helped the killers get into the building and pleaded guilty to break and enter — was sentenced to a one-year prison term in 2015.

In December 2017, a B.C. Supreme Court judge stayed murder and conspiracy charges against gangster Jamie Bacon. The full reasons for Justice Kathleen Ker's decision in that case have been sealed by the court.