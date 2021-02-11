2 bodies recovered after tugboat goes missing near Kitimat, B.C.
Two people are dead and a third has been rescued after a tugboat went missing off the north coast of British Columbia Wednesday night.
Barge that was being towed by the tug has been located
Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue crews in Kitimat, B.C., were called out to look for the missing tug at 11:45 p.m.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria says the tug is still missing, but the barge it was pulling has been found.
Rescue officials say crews pulled one survivor from the water. Two bodies were also recovered.
They say adverse weather conditions have affected the search effort.
Officials were not immediately able to divulge the exact location where the barge was found.
