2 found dead under suspicious circumstances in Abbotsford

Homicide officers are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday morning.

According to Abbotsford police, the bodies of two adults were discovered just before 10:30 a.m. in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way.

Police say the deaths are considered suspicious, and the file has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say early evidence suggests the deaths are not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Officers are asking anyone with information about what happened or dashcam footage from the 24 hours before the bodies were found to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.