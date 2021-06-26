2 dead following Friday night shooting in Richmond

Two people are dead following a shooting in Richmond, B.C., on Friday night.

RCMP say they received reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds at about 8:40 p.m. on June 25. They say frontline officers "quickly flooded" the area of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive. There, they found the two victims.

Police say they secured the area and requested the assistance of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is now at the scene.

RCMP say there is no concern for public safety. As the investigation remains in the evidence gathering phase, RCMP say no further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).