2 dead in Gabriola Island, B.C., construction incident

Two people are dead after a boom broke and landed on two workers at a construction site on B.C.'s Gabriola Island Tuesday morning.

Gabriola Island RCMP say both men were pronounced dead at the scene after the boom of a concrete pump-truck broke at a construction site on Taylor Road.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said a 911 call came in at 10:44 a.m. PT. A helicopter air ambulance, several ground ambulances from Gabriola and critical care paramedics from Nanaimo were dispatched to the site.

BCEHS said no patients were transported to hospital. It said it wouldn't identify the gender or age of the deceased to protect personal privacy.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirms it was called to the location and an investigation has been opened. It said no further information was available.

RCMP say Work Safe BC is also conducting a parallel investigation into the cause of the deaths, however police do not believe the incident was suspicious.