2 dead in Campbell River, B.C., including alleged hostage-taker shot by police

Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., including one man killed by the RCMP.

Police said in a statement they were called Monday around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a homicide at the Discovery Marina with hostages involved.

Campbell River RCMP, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators responded to the call.

Police said one person was dead by the time they arrived but managed to confirm no one else was in danger as they tried to negotiate with the man.

"They had conversations with him for a while. However, there was interaction eventually, and shots were fired, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

A statement released by Cambell River RCMP said the suspect had a weapon.

The RCMP will be continuing the investigation into the original incident that led to the death of the first individual, while the IIO will probe the actions of police that led to the suspect's death, MacDonald said.

He said the IIO was notified just before 6 a.m. shortly after the death of the suspect, and IIO investigators were deployed to Campbell River soon after.

"We're already on scene and conducting a forensic examination of the area."

The IIO is a civilian police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm involving police officers, whether they are on or off duty.