2 dead in head-on collision on Hwy 3 near Princeton

Two people were killed in a vehicle collision outside of a B.C. Interior town this weekend, police say.

Police and emergency crews were called to the head-on collision two kilometres east of Princeton, B.C., Saturday just after 5:20 p.m. PT, RCMP said in a statement Monday.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both from Vancouver, were travelling westbound on Highway 3 when their blue 2016 Ford Explorer collided with an eastbound white Western Star semi-trailer.

The couple in the Ford died at the scene, according to the statement, while the driver of the semi was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos, B.C., are investigating with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch and the BC Coroners Service.

Alcohol impairment is not suspected and both road and weather conditions at the time were excellent, but the glare from the setting sun could have affected the visibility of the westbound driver, police said.

Investigators are asking witnesses who have not yet come forward, including anyone with dashcam video, to call RCMP at 250-499-2250.