2 people die in Tulameen, B.C., after collapsing in outdoor shower fuelled by propane

RCMP and British Columbia's coroner are investigating the sudden deaths of a man and woman in Tulameen, north of Princeton.

Police say they were notified late Monday that two adults were in medical distress on a property containing several tents used to host a long-weekend gathering.

A news release from police says a 31-year-old woman and 37-year-old man entered an outdoor shower shed and were found unconscious about an hour later.

The man and woman were pulled from the shed and bystanders and first responders performed CPR, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police don't believe anything criminal led to the deaths.

He says early findings indicate the shower building was supplied with an on-demand propane hot water system and first responders said there was a heavy odour of propane at the scene.