2 dead after car hit by train in Langley

A couple died on Sunday morning after their car was hit by a westbound freight train in Langley, police say.

Langley RCMP said that at 9:40 a.m. it received reports that a small car was hit by a train on the Langley bypass at Glover Road.

Staff Sgt. David Brown with Langley RCMP said a small car appeared to have become stuck between the arms of the train track, which come down to stop traffic, and was dragged.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but both people in the car died on the scene.

The train was a Canadian National Railway freight train, operating on Canadian Pacific Rail tracks.

Brown said the intersection is well marked with flashing lights and arms.

"We do not understand why the vehicle stopped on the tracks," he said.

The public is being advised to avoid the area, which will be cordoned off for several hours.