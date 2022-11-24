Content
2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting

Two people are dead and a third is in hospital after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is seeking witnesses to Wednesday night gunfire

A police officer and a person in plainclothes stand with their backs to the camera in front of a number of vehicles with their lights on. Directly behind them is a white SUV with an open front door. The glass is shattered.
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured inside a vehicle on Nov. 23, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say all three victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street at about 7:45 p.m. PT.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died in hospital. The third victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has video footage from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police officers stand in a darkened roadway in front of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on, illuminating some sort of mist.
Three people were inside a vehicle when they were shot in Coquitlam, B.C., on Nov. 23, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
