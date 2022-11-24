2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting

Two people are dead and a third is in hospital after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police say all three victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the intersection of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street at about 7:45 p.m. PT.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died in hospital. The third victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has video footage from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.