2 children in critical condition, 2 adults injured in fire now deemed suspicious

Two children remain in hospital in critical condition Monday after what police are now calling a suspicious house fire in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at about 10:30 a.m. PT Sunday near 144B Street and 71 Avenue in the East Newton area, said John Lehmann with the Surrey Fire Service.

Lehmann said there was smoke coming from the basement suite when crews arrived, and firefighters learned there were people still inside.

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said 24 firefighters were on the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Crews rescued three residents from the suite, including the two children, all of whom had sustained "significant injuries."

Surrey RCMP said the third person, who was also taken to hospital, is believed to be a parent of the children.

Both Surrey Fire and B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said a fourth person was taken to hospital. Thomas said that person was also a family member. It is not known if they were also in the basement suite.

BCEHS confirmed on Sunday that two people were in critical condition after the fire, and said another two people had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

